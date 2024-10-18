Moon’s daughter appears before police for questioning over alleged drunk driving

Former President Moon Jae-in’s daughter appeared before police Friday for questioning over her alleged drunk driving, officials said.

Moon Da-hye arrived at the Yongsan Police Station at 1:40 p.m., 13 days after her car collided with a taxi while changing lanes in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Oct. 5.

Upon arrival, Moon told reporters she was “sorry” and said she will undergo the questioning diligently.

She did not answer reporters’ questions, such as how much she drank on that day and if she remembered the situation well.

She later issued a statement, saying: “I deeply apologize to all. I made a big mistake that I should not have made. I am ashamed and sorry. I will live in remorse so as not to let anything like this happen again.”

On the night of the collision, Moon’s blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.14 percent, exceeding the 0.08 percent threshold for driver’s license revocation.

Surveillance footage shows Moon trying to change lanes without switching on the turn signal.

The taxi driver, who suffered minor injuries from the crash, reportedly reached a settlement with Moon and did not submit a medical diagnosis to the police.

In such a case, it is highly likely that Moon will be charged only with drunk driving and exempt from charges that require the victim’s medical diagnosis as evidence.