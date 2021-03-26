Moon: N.K. missile provocation ‘undesirable’ amid efforts to revive nuclear dialogue

President Moon Jae-in on Friday censured North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches, saying that military provocations by Pyongyang are “undesirable” amid efforts to revive stalled international negotiations on the North’s nuclear program.

In his speech to a ceremony to mark the sixth anniversary of the Yellow Sea Defense Day held at the Navy’s 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, Moon said that “actions providing difficulty for the mood for dialogue are undesirable.”

“I’m aware the people are greatly concerned by the North’s missile test-firings. Now is the time for South and North Korea and the United States to work to continue our dialogue,” he added.

Moon stressed South Korea remains firm in its security readiness to combat any and all types of provocations backed by “the country’s military strength that is stronger than ever before and the firm South Korea-United States alliance.”

The president’s remarks came hours after Pyongyang confirmed its first launch of ballistic missiles in about a year.

On Thursday, South Korea’s military said the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea from the country’s eastern town of Hamju early in the morning.

It was the first ballistic missile firing by the North since the launch of the new Joe Biden administration in Washington and another violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.

President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during an annual memorial ceremony for South Korean soldiers killed in three major clashes with North Korea in the Yellow Sea, including the Cheonan incident, at the Navy’s 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 26, 2021. Forty-six South Korean sailors were killed in the torpedoing of the warship Cheonan by an infiltrating North Korean submarine within South Korean territorial waters in the Yellow Sea on March 26, 2010. (Yonhap)

Moon also praised the advancement of South Korea’s own proprietary military technologies, describing the country’s missile capability as that of “leading world class” countries, and sufficient enough to ensure the nation’s self-defense and allow the nation to follow its principle of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.