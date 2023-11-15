Don't Miss
Members of (G)I-dle, aespa, Ive collaborate to promote Busan’s Expo bid
November 15, 2023
A member each from leading K-pop groups (G)I-dle, aespa and Ive have joined forces for a collaborative single promoting Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
Soyeon of (G)I-dle, Winter of aespa and Liz of Ive will drop “Nobody” on Thursday at 6 p.m., the single’s production company, M:USB, said.
Singer-songwriter and music producer El Capitxn of BigHit Music and lyricist Seo Ji-eum are credited on the song.
South Korea’s southeastern port city of Busan is one of the three contenders for hosting the 2023 World Expo, alongside Riyadh and Rome. The host city will be decided by member states of the Bureau International des Expositions on Nov. 28 in Paris.