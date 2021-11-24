- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
LPGA Player of the Year Ko Jin-young stays at No. 2 in world rankings
The 2021 LPGA Player of the Year Ko Jin-young is still No. 2 in the women’s world golf rankings, though she has closed the gap on her top-ranked rival.
Based on the latest rankings released Monday (U.S. time), Ko remained behind Nelly Korda of the United States for the third straight week. The American holds a 0.13-point lead over the South Korean, 10.07 to 9.94 in average points.
The victory helped Ko also capture her second career Player of the Year award and her third straight money title.
Ko spent the entire 2020 season at No. 1, but Korda toppled Ko in June this year. The South Korean regained the top spot on Oct. 25 on the strength of two consecutive victories. But Korda ended that reign two weeks later during LPGA’s hiatus — players are evaluated over a rolling two-year period and extra emphasis is placed on results from the 13 most recent weeks — and then increased her lead with an LPGA victory on Nov. 14.
Ko responded with a win of her own the following week, though that wasn’t enough for her to overtake Korda.
Three other South Koreans were inside the top 10: Park In-bee (No. 3), Kim Sei-young (No. 4) and Kim Hyo-joo (No. 9).