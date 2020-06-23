Love, quantified: K-pop super fans keen on competitive goals, numeric milestones

From the most casual to the most ravenous followers, the international K-pop fan community is as varied and nuanced as any ethnic group or nationality. Given the diverse demographics, any attempt to broadly define K-pop fandom is bound to end in futility.

But on close observation, one common trait becomes apparent among the most devoted super fans of K-pop stars: an acute sensitivity to numbers.

The popularity and influence of K-pop acts are ultimately determined by, and reflected through, various numbers, such as chart rankings, YouTube views, the number of shares and retweets of social media posts, album sales and so forth.

While recent online activism of K-pop super fans in the United States was put under the media spotlight during the course of the Black Lives Matter movement, die-hard fans at home and abroad have regularly demonstrated the strength in coordinated mobilizations meant to push stars to new heights.

For example, a simple search of the word “streaming,” or “chonggong” (the abbreviation for a Korean word meaning full-scale attack), on Twitter at any given time results in a large pile of tweets or accounts related to collective streaming events meant to elevate their favorites stars to the upper tier of real-time music charts.

Concentrated and collective streamings are most intense upon release of new music from K-pop stars. Through social media, fan clubs and teams organizing streaming events often send out guidelines announced around the clock.

In a typical chonggong session, a fan stands by his or her computer ahead of a new release by a K-pop act, with numerous internet browser tabs open on paid music streaming sites. Upon release, the fan plays the songs on concurrent loops on all streaming services to drive up the number of streams.

Fan clubs tend to create recommended playlists, often including past hits to maintain a balanced library of songs of the artist to stay afloat on the chart.

In this file photo, K-pop boy band Seventeen poses for a photo during a media showcase for its new EP, “Heng:Garae,” at a hotel in southern Seoul on June 22, 2020. (Yonhap)

“We’re expected to land in second place. The streaming rate of the current No. 1 song is tremendous. It’s natural for the curve to drop so don’t be so impatient,” a streaming team for boy band Seventeen wrote on Monday evening on Twitter, not too long after the group released its seventh EP, “Heng:Garae,” at 6 p.m.