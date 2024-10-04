Japanese filmmaker Kurosawa honored at BIFF: ‘My vision is still evolving’

Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa described his cinematic vision as a “work in progress” without a definite direction.

“I’ve been making films for over 40 years. While people call me a veteran, I still find myself wondering what kind of movie I should make next,” said the 69-year-old director, honored as the Asian Filmmaker of the Year at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), at a press conference Thursday.

“I feel like my theme or world is still not fully defined,” he said. “When I think about it, I suppose I am a bit of a rarity, as there aren’t many directors in their 60s making two films in a year.”

Kurosawa’s two latest films, the psychological thriller “Cloud” (2024) and the crime thriller “Serpent’s Path” (2024), were selected for the Gala Presentation section at this year’s BIFF.

Regarding the remake of his 1998 film, “Serpent’s Path,” Kurosawa shared an interesting story about how a French production company suggested he revisit one of his previous films. Without hesitation, he chose this film because he felt the original version didn’t fully reflect his vision.

He explained that the original version was heavily influenced by the screenwriter Hiroshi Takahashi and that he felt a strong urge to rework it in his own distinct style.

For “Cloud,” Kurosawa, renowned as a master of genre films, sought to create an action movie where ordinary people are driven to violence under extreme circumstances. This marks a departure from the typical trend in Japanese action films, which often focus heavily on gangs and criminals.

“I wanted to make an action movie where ordinary people, who have no connection to violence in their everyday lives, ultimately find themselves in extreme situations where they kill or are killed.” Through the movie, the director said he intended to depict the real world as authentically as possible.

For Kurosawa, a frequent visitor to BIFF, this year’s edition holds special significance as he attended the opening ceremony as an award recipient and both of his latest films were officially invited.

After meeting many friends from around the world, including those from France, Canada and Japan, at the party following Wednesday’s opening ceremony, he said BIFF felt like “a microcosm of world cinema.”

“It’s amazing that in just an hour and a half from Japan, I can arrive at a place where films from all over the world come together. It’s truly an incredible event,” he said.

Born in Japan in 1955, Kurosawa made his directorial debut with “Kandagawa Pervert Wars” (1983). He gained international recognition with “Cure” (1997) and won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival for “Tokyo Sonata (2008).” He also received the Un Certain Regard Best Director award for “Journey to the Shore (2014).” In 2020, he earned the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice International Film Festival for “Wife of a Spy (2020).”