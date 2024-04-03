Lee Jae-wook, aespa’s Karina part ways after weeks of dating

Actor Lee Jae-wook and Karina of K-pop girl group aespa have broken up, five weeks after making their romantic relationship public, their agencies said Tuesday.

“Lee decided to end the relationship to focus on the work that he is currently filming, leaving them as colleagues who support each other,” his management agency, C-JeS Studios, said in a release.

Karina’s K-pop agency, SM Entertainment, also confirmed the breakup.

Karina of K-pop girl group aespa and actor Lee Jae-wook are seen in this undated file photo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Their relationship was first revealed on Feb. 27, when Dispatch, a local online entertainment news outlet, reported that the two have been dating. They made their relationship public later that day.

The two stars reportedly first met at a fashion show in Milan in January and started dating right after that.

Aespa is scheduled to release its first full-length album in the second half of this year.

Lee, best known for his lead role in the two-part tvN series “Alchemy of Souls,” most recently starred in the Disney+ original series “The Impossible Heir,” which premiered in February.