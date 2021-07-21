- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
KT fined for slower-than-promised internet speeds
South Korea’s telecommunications regulator fined telecom giant KT Corp. 500 million won (US$434,000) Wednesday for providing internet services that were slower than what users had paid for.
After a joint investigation by the Korea Communications Commission and the Ministry of Science and ICT, KT was found to have erroneously set speeds for 24 of its high-speed internet service users, leading to slower-than-expected speeds.
The telecom operator also frequently did not conduct speed tests when opening new internet services, and if it did, there were numerous cases in which speeds did not meet the minimum limit.
KT was the biggest offender with 24,221 cases, compared with LG Uplus Corp. at 1,401 and SK Telecom Co. and its subsidiary at a combined 155.
Local internet service providers are required to notify users of such matters prior to opening services.
The regulator said it would fine KT a combined 500 million won for the violations, while others were ordered to take corrective measures.
The move comes after a South Korean tech YouTuber accused KT earlier this year of providing slow internet service speeds, prompting the government investigation.
KT Corp.’s headquarters in central Seoul is shown in this file photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020. (Yonhap)