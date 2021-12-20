- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Krafton invests US$5 mln in Indian dating app ‘FRND’
Krafton Inc., the South Korean gaming giant behind the global smash hit “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG), said Monday that it has invested US$5 million in the Indian dating app FRND.
The investment into FRND is part of a Series A round of funding worth $6.5 million that includes other investors, such as India Quotient and Elevation Capital, the company said.
A Series A round of financing is the first round of financing that a startup receives from a venture capital firm.
FRND is a dating app that allows users to connect with each other through one-on-one voice chat while playing games. It currently provides services in 10 Indian languages and plans to expand to more languages through the investment, according to Krafton.
FRND’s corporate logo is shown in this undated image provided by Krafton Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)