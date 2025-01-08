Korean historical drama ‘Harbin’ sold to 117 countries

The Korean historical drama film “Harbin” has been sold to 117 countries, its distributor said Wednesday.

“It is meaningful in that the movie with a distinctly Korean narrative achieved successful international sales,” CJ ENM said in a press release.

The movie has already premiered in several markets, including the United States, Singapore and Indonesia, with releases scheduled in Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan later this month.

The distributor attributed the strong global interest to multiple factors: director Woo Min-ho’s reputation, the appeal of its star-studded cast led by Hyun Bin, and the film’s critical recognition at prestigious events like the Toronto International Film Festival.

Since its South Korean premiere on Dec. 24, the film has so far attracted over 3.77 million viewers.

Set in 1909, “Harbin” tells the story of a group of Korean independence fighters, led by Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910), as they plot to assassinate Ito Hirobumi, Japan’s first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, at Harbin Station in northern China. Korea was under brutal Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.