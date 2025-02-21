Kim Hye-seong makes solid MLB spring training debut with Dodgers

In his Major League Baseball (MLB) exhibition game debut, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong displayed confidence and determination despite his team’s loss, saying his focus is on proving himself through performance.

The 26-year-old South Korean started as the No. 8 hitter and second baseman in Friday (Korean time)’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch-Glendale in Phoenix, Arizona.

In his first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning, he grounded out to the third base, and he walked in the bottom of the fourth.

He made two putouts in the field before being replaced in the fifth inning, making a relatively smooth debut in the exhibition game.

In particular, he battled through full counts in both at-bats, facing six pitches in the first at-bat and seven pitches in the second.

The Dodgers lost 4-12, but Kim said in an interview with the local broadcasting team during the eighth inning, “I felt a mix of excitement and regret, but overall, it was a good experience.”

Kim, who moved from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to MLB this offseason, noted the differences in play style and pace.

“The pitchers here throw a bit faster (than in the KBO), and the defensive positioning and team plays were a little confusing,” he explained.

Still, the Dodgers rookie emphasized that adapting to the new environment won’t be a problem, thanks to the welcoming atmosphere in the clubhouse.

“My teammates have been great, making it easy to settle in,” he said. “But it’s not just about adapting — I want to prove my value through my skills and make sure I’m ready to perform when we play at Dodger Stadium in the regular season.”

The Dodgers continue their spring training schedule with another matchup against the Cubs on Saturday.