Kakao to open Seoul’s 1st K-pop arena in 2027

Kakao Corp., a South Korean tech company, said Tuesday it broke ground to build Seoul’s first K-pop-destined performance hall in cooperation with the Seoul city government.

Seoul Arena, with a capacity to accommodate up to 28,000 people, aims to open in the northern district of Dobong in March 2027 to become the first and biggest performance venue tailored for K-pop in Seoul, according to the Korean company.

Kakao said the new facility will support high-quality performances, helping the K-pop industry strengthen its status in the global market.

Additionally, Kakao plans to construct a cultural complex connected to the Seoul Arena, including a mid-sized concert hall and a movie theater.