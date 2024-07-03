Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Kakao to open Seoul’s 1st K-pop arena in 2027
July 3, 2024
Kakao Corp., a South Korean tech company, said Tuesday it broke ground to build Seoul’s first K-pop-destined performance hall in cooperation with the Seoul city government.
Seoul Arena, with a capacity to accommodate up to 28,000 people, aims to open in the northern district of Dobong in March 2027 to become the first and biggest performance venue tailored for K-pop in Seoul, according to the Korean company.
Kakao said the new facility will support high-quality performances, helping the K-pop industry strengthen its status in the global market.
Additionally, Kakao plans to construct a cultural complex connected to the Seoul Arena, including a mid-sized concert hall and a movie theater.