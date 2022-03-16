- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘Juvenile Justice’ tops Netflix viewership chart for 2nd week
The South Korean legal drama “Juvenile Justice” topped Netflix’s weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the second consecutive week, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The 10-part Korean-language series marked 25.9 million hours of viewing for the week of March 7-13 to lead Netflix’s official top 10 list for non-English TV programs, according to the company.
The series debuted at No. 3 on the chart in its first week of release on Feb. 25 and rose to the top place in the following week.
It made the top 10 of the non-English TV category in 19 countries over the one-week period and ranked No. 1 in four countries, including South Korea.
The Netflix Korean original depicts five crimes committed by youngsters aged under 14, who are excluded from criminal responsibility.
A teaser image of “Juvenile Justice” by Netflix (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The Korean zombie apocalypse drama “All of Us Are Dead” finished fourth, extending its stay on the most-watched non-English TV show list for seven weeks, while the Korean romantic comedies “Twenty Five Twenty One,” “Business Proposal” and “Forecasting Love and Weather” were also included.
On the viewership chart for non-English films, the Korean action adventure “The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure” ranked at second with 12.2 million hours of viewing.
The French action film “Restless,” a remake of the Korean action thriller “A Hard Day,” came in third.