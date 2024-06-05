- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Jungkook to unveil song dedicated to fans
Jungkook of K-pop megastar BTS will release a song dedicated to the band’s fans this week, the group’s agency said Monday.
The digital single, “Never Let Go,” will come out at 1 p.m. Friday (Korean time), BigHit Music said on the group’s official social media channels and K-pop fan community platform Weverse.
The vocalist expresses his gratitude toward the boundless love he receives from ARMY, the name of the BTS fandom, and conveys the message of “Never let go of the hands we hold” in the song, according to the agency.
It said the upcoming release is part of the 2024 FESTA, an annual festival hosted by BTS to celebrate its debut anniversary, which falls on June 13, with its fans.
This year’s festival began Sunday and is to run through June 13 as many fans await the return of band members currently serving in the military.
Jin, the first BTS member to join the military, will be discharged June 12 and meet BTS fans in person the following day at the Seoul Sports Complex in southern Seoul, the festival’s main venue.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.