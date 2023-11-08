Jungkook appears on ‘Tonight Show,’ eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves

BTS’ Jungkook appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” on Monday (U.S. time) to promote his first-ever solo album, “Golden.”

He said he had not expected huge global success for his first song, “Seven,” and debut album.

Earlier in the day, his song “Seven” received platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for achieving more than 1 million certified units in sales and streams.

“Frankly speaking, I was confident, but this is beyond my imagination. And I am very grateful to Army,” referring to BTS fans. He thanked them and other members of BTS for their unwavering support.

“If it weren’t for them, I would not be what I am today,” he said.

Jungkook and Fallon ate slices of pizza together during the show while talking about Jungkook’s love for cooking.

On the title of his debut album as a solo artist, he said, “I have a lot of association to this term ‘golden,’ and when my mom was pregnant, she had a golden dream.”

He continued, “When I look back on my journey, it’s very much a golden moment. So when I thought about the title of this album, ‘Golden’ was the only thing that came up in my mind.”

On a future plan to go on a world tour, he said, “Of course I want to do a world tour as a solo artist, but I don’t think I have enough songs for that. So I want to complement them and make more songs. Maybe when I am ready, I can do the tour in full swing.”

At the end of the show, Jungkook taught the host Fallon some dance moves for “Standing Next to You,” the main track of the album.

Jungkook is set to hold a live performance, titled “Jungkook’s Golden Live On Stage,” in Seoul on Nov. 20.

“It will also be live-streamed. I hope people look forward to it” he said.