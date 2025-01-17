Investigators seek arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law bid

Investigators sought a warrant to formally arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law Friday, marking the first time in South Korea’s constitutional history that such a request has been made for a sitting president.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) filed the request with the Seoul Western District Court at 5:40 p.m., accusing Yoon of leading an insurrection and abuse of power in connection with his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

A CIO official cited the gravity of the alleged crimes and the risk of recurrence as reasons for seeking the warrant.

Yoon is accused of declaring an illegal and unconstitutional martial law on Dec. 3 in order to stage an insurrection.

He also allegedly issued an illegal martial law decree that bans the National Assembly’s political activities and mobilized the martial law command and police to shut down the parliament to thwart efforts to lift the martial law imposition.

Also among charges brought against Yoon is allegedly attempting to arrest and detain key politicians and employees of the national election watchdog.

The request came two days after investigators apprehended Yoon at his residence and took him to a detention center following questioning.

The court is scheduled to hold a hearing at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss whether to issue a warrant to formally arrest Yoon.

Factors such as risks of the suspect fleeing or destroying evidence and whether the suspect has explained his position will be considered.

Under the South Korean law, a suspect can be held in custody for 48 hours under a detention warrant. A formal arrest warrant is necessary to detain the suspect for a longer period of time.

Since being detained, Yoon has refused to appear for questioning over his failed martial law bid.

He filed a request with the Seoul Central District Court to review the legality of his detention, but the court dismissed the challenge Thursday night, keeping him in custody.

Yoon has defended his short-lived martial law imposition, saying that it is not a crime but an “exercise of presidential authority to overcome a national crisis.”

It remains unclear whether Yoon will attend his arrest warrant hearing scheduled for Saturday.

If Yoon decides to waive the hearing, the court will decide on whether to issue the warrant through a written hearing or based on a questioning attended by prosecutors and Yoon’s lawyers.