Industry minister meets governor of North Dakota

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun held a meeting with the governor of North Dakota on Friday, during which they discussed bilateral economic cooperation.

Ahn met with Gov. Doug Burgum in Seoul, where the two highlighted the importance of maintaining stable cooperation as South Korea and the United States move toward an alliance in cutting-edge industries and supply chains, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the meeting, Ahn emphasized the importance of maintaining consistent policies, especially those directly affecting South Korean businesses, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.

The minister noted that Asia’s fourth-largest economy and North Dakota potentially hold significant opportunities for business cooperation, as South Korea seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by fostering the hydrogen industry and developing carbon capture storage technologies.

North Dakota is a key player in the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, one of the seven regional clean energy projects selected by the U.S. government, according to the ministry.

Ahn also asked for the governor’s support for South Korean companies looking to expand investments in the U.S., including in North Dakota, by establishing a stable investment and business environment.