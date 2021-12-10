High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion

“Although I should be studying hard in school as a high school senior, I came to this place over frustrations by the unfairness of the government’s vaccine pass scheme,” Yang said during a press conference in front of the court.

Yang and fellow petitioners plan to file a separate injunction request against the vaccine pass system with the court as early as next week.

They also plan to submit a legal complaint against top government officials, including President Moon Jae-in, with the prosecution over alleged power abuse charges next month.

A separate petition against the youth vaccine pass by a parents group was also submitted to the court earlier in the day.

Amid growing voices opposing the student vaccine pass scheme, a civic group focused on youth policy, however, argued that the plan was an “unavoidable measure” aimed at protecting students’ lives.