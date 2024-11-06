HD Hyundai Heavy, union reach tentative wage deal

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder, and its labor union have reached a tentative wage deal following multiple partial strikes, according to the company Wednesday.

The two sides reached an agreement during the 30th round of wage and collective bargaining negotiations held at the company’s headquarters in Ulsan on the southeastern coast.

The agreement includes a 129,000 won (US$92) increase in monthly basic pay, along with additional bonuses.

The deal is now subject to a vote by union members, scheduled for Friday.

Unionized workers of HD Hyundai Heavy have engaged in 24 rounds of partial strikes since Aug. 28, demanding improved wages and working conditions.