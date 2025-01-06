Ha Jung-woo returns to hard-boiled genre in gritty ‘Nocturnal’

South Korean crime thriller “Nocturnal” is the kind of movie that has the raw and volatile intensity of gasoline, its lead actor said Monday.

“When I was on set, experiencing the atmosphere and the dynamic chemistry between cast members, the whole film reminded me of gasoline’s potent scent,” Ha Jung-woo said during a press conference in Seoul.

“It has an irresistible allure with its thrilling twists and action sequences. At the same time, there is something captivating about it that completely draws me in,” he added.

Directed and written by Kim Jin-hwang, renowned for the 2015 critically acclaimed crime thriller “The Boys Who Cried Wolf,” the upcoming film follows Min-tae, portrayed by Ha, as he embarks on a perilous mission to uncover the truth behind his brother’s mysterious death and track down the killer.

During his relentless quest, Min-tae discovers that his brother’s wife, Moon-young (Yoo Da-in), who works at a singing bar, vanishes on the day of the murder and that his brother’s death is eerily detailed in a novel titled “Nocturnal” and authored by Ho-ryeong (Kim Nam-gil).

The actor Ha described his character as a man who, after being released from prison and striving to start a new life, is drawn back into the criminal underworld as he goes after his brother’s murderer.

“After learning of his brother’s passing, everything changes for Min-tae — the way he breathes, the way he views the world,” the actor said. “He reverts to his former self, consumed by darkness, relentlessly hunting down the killer to seek revenge. He is like a wild animal, driven solely by the instinct to hunt his target.”

Fans of Ha’s intense performance as a serial killer in the 2009 thriller “The Chaser” will find a similar raw energy in this new noir drama, which marks his return to the hard-boiled genre that helped establish his reputation.

“I felt like I was returning to the beginning of my acting career, thanks to the intensity and depth of each scene,” he said.

At the press event, the director said the film’s concept originated with the idea of a woman living a lonely and dangerous life among wild men. He then fleshed out the narrative by introducing characters connected to her world.

He cast actress Yoo, whose performance more than a decade ago in the indie film “Re-encounter” left a lasting impression.

“Her silent, vacant gaze in one scene from that film created an intriguing sense of mystery. I had always wanted to work with her, and I felt she was the perfect fit for the character Moon-young,” the director said.

“When you accompany Min-tae on his journey, you will find yourself developing a deep empathy for fellow humans.”

The film is set for release Feb. 5.