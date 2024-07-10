Grammy Museum to launch exhibit featuring Hybe’s K-pop artists

The Grammy Museum will hold an exhibition showcasing the stage costumes and concept photos of prominent K-pop artists, including BTS, Seventeen and Tomorrow X Together, all under the banner of K-pop powerhouse Hybe this summer, organizers said Wednesday.

The exhibit, titled “Hybe: We Believe in Music,” will open from Aug. 2 to Sept. 15 at the museum located in Los Angeles.

“The Grammy Museum has joined forces with Hybe Corp. to present an interactive exhibit that spotlights their legacy of unparalleled innovation and creativity as a trend-setting global entertainment brand,” the museum said on its homepage.

The exhibit will occupy the museum’s entire third floor to display a collection of notable items from the South Korean entertainment company’s artists, including Zico, BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, fromis_9, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, &TEAM, Boynextdoor, TWS and ILLIT.

However, NewJeans was not included in the list of featured artists, following recent conflicts between Min Hee-jin, the CEO of the group’s label, ADOR, and its parent company Hybe.

“It was up to each label’s choice regarding whether to participate in the exhibition or not,” Hybe explained.

Original outfits worn in iconic music videos, such as “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” by BTS, “Maestro” by Seventeen, and “Sugar Rush Ride” by Tomorrow X Together, will be notably featured.

The exhibition will also display a range of accessories and performance gear used by some of the artists.

“This marks the first time these artifacts will be exhibited together in one location,” the museum emphasized.

Other highlights include an immersive experience room newly featuring a performance of “Butter” by BTS at the 2022 Grammy Awards as well as interactive sing-along and dance rooms, according to the museum.