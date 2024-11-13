Gov’t to report KSOC chief Lee Kee-heung to police over suspected improper spending, hiring

The government said Sunday it will ask police to investigate eight sports officials, including Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), over suspected misconduct.

The ethics inspection team under the Office for Government Policy Coordination announced the results of its investigation, citing alleged improper conduct, such as improper hiring practices and misuse of funds, involving eight officials at the KSOC.

Lee is suspected of ordering the relaxation of job requirements at Jincheon National Training Center in order to hire a friend of his children. He is accused of bypassing an internal report to lower the applicant’s salary and replacing an official who opposed the hiring plan.

Additionally, the investigation found the KSOC allegedly allowed the president of a sports association to pay around 80 million won (US$57,000) for the cost of providing nutritional supplements and purchasing sports uniforms for athletes.

According to relevant testimonies, this individual, a longtime associate of Lee, had expressed interest in securing a position with Korea’s Paris Olympics organization earlier this year and was eventually hired.

Other allegations include claims that Lee recommended five acquaintances for positions in Korea’s Paris Olympic delegation and offered them travel incentives, which had not been previously planned.

The inspection team decided to notify the culture and sports ministry to take appropriate action regarding various violations, including Lee’s inappropriate behavior and improper use of business expenses, involving 11 officials.

The KSOC refuted the inspection results Sunday.

“We have been under multiple, simultaneous audits for three months since the Paris Olympics, and there were shortcomings in our response to data submission requests,” it said.

“We request more thorough reinvestigation of the allegations and promise to fully cooperate with any upcoming investigation,” it said.