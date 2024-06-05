- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
G-Dragon named special professor at KAIST
K-pop artist G-Dragon was appointed a special professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) on Wednesday.
The singer-rapper whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong received a letter of appointment as a special professor of the university’s department of mechanical engineering during the Innovate Korea 2024 event at the university’s main campus in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul.
KAIST officials said his role aims to integrate the institute’s latest scientific technologies with K-content and the broader cultural industry.
G-Dragon’s two-year term began Tuesday and will continue until June 2026, according to the university.
In his new role, he will deliver leadership lectures to both undergraduate and graduate students, sharing his global experiences and insights as a leading artist. He will also engage in cultural events designed to foster communication within the KAIST community.
KAIST and G-Dragon plan to undertake joint research projects that merge KAIST’s technological advancements with artistic and cultural content.
G-Dragon has also been named KAIST’s global ambassador, tasked with promoting the institute internationally.
“I’m honored to become a visiting professor at KAIST, which has produced numerous scientific geniuses,” G-Dragon said. “I anticipate a significant synergy, a ‘big bang,’ between top science and technology experts and my entertainment expertise.”
The 35-year-old is also working on a new album, aiming for a release in the second half of this year.