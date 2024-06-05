G-Dragon named special professor at KAIST

K-pop artist G-Dragon was appointed a special professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) on Wednesday.

The singer-rapper whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong received a letter of appointment as a special professor of the university’s department of mechanical engineering during the Innovate Korea 2024 event at the university’s main campus in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul.

KAIST officials said his role aims to integrate the institute’s latest scientific technologies with K-content and the broader cultural industry.

G-Dragon’s two-year term began Tuesday and will continue until June 2026, according to the university.

K-pop singer G-Dragon (C) attends the Innovate Korea 2024 event at the main campus of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 5, 2024. (Yonhap)

In his new role, he will deliver leadership lectures to both undergraduate and graduate students, sharing his global experiences and insights as a leading artist. He will also engage in cultural events designed to foster communication within the KAIST community.

KAIST and G-Dragon plan to undertake joint research projects that merge KAIST’s technological advancements with artistic and cultural content.

G-Dragon has also been named KAIST’s global ambassador, tasked with promoting the institute internationally.

“I’m honored to become a visiting professor at KAIST, which has produced numerous scientific geniuses,” G-Dragon said. “I anticipate a significant synergy, a ‘big bang,’ between top science and technology experts and my entertainment expertise.”

The 35-year-old is also working on a new album, aiming for a release in the second half of this year.