G-Dragon aims to drop new album in second half

G-Dragon, K-pop band BIGBANG’s main rapper, is preparing for a new solo album with the goal of making a comeback to the music scene in the second half of this year, his agency said Tuesday.

Galaxy Corp. brought up the news in a press release on the artist’s recent meeting in South Korea with Frederic Malle, the founder of the renowned French perfume brand Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle.

The New York-based French perfumer was in Seoul to visit the brand’s flagship store that recently opened its doors in the city for the first time in Asia, according to the agency.

The brand recently collaborated with the Korean rapper to release a special edition of its popular fragrance Musc Ravageur, which is now known as the “G-Dragon perfume.”

“The artist said he is pleased to collaborate with a brand and product that he has personally enjoyed for over 10 years,” the agency said. “He is working on a new album with the goal of returning with it in the second half of the year. Please stay tuned,” it added, without providing further details of the new project.