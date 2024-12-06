Foreign ministry sends letter to reassure diplomatic missions in Seoul over martial law fallout

The foreign ministry said Thursday it has sent a letter to foreign diplomatic missions in Seoul to highlight that there is little impact from the botched martial law attempt by President Yoon Suk Yeol and that the country remains safe.

The diplomatic letter was delivered to all foreign embassies and missions here Wednesday and it has also been uploaded on the Diplonet, a government-run online administrative service for foreign diplomats, ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.

The letter states that “the martial law has been lifted in accordance with democratic processes and public safety and order are being maintained,” Lee said.

The letter also highlights that the “country’s economic foundations remain solid, as evidenced by the unchanged sovereign credit ratings by international rating appraisers, like S&P, and that there are no unusual developments in North Korea, while the security situation remains stable,” Lee said.

“As there is no impact on daily lives, tourism and the economy, we requested the missions report to their countries that adjustments to travel advisories for South Korea are not necessary,” Lee added.

The ministry’s move came as countries have been revising their travel alerts for South Korea following Yoon’s surprise martial law declaration late Tuesday and its subsequent lifting early Wednesday.

Foreign embassies in Seoul have put up notices on their web sites or social media accounts calling for caution when traveling to South Korea.

While the U.S. State Department maintains its travel advisory for South Korea on the lowest alert level, it has added an alert link connecting to the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has posted a warning to alert people to be aware of the political situation in South Korea.

The Ukrainian and French embassies in Seoul have posted similar notices.

A diplomatic source said the same letter has been sent to all South Korean overseas missions to be shared with the governments of the host countries.

