- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Exports rise 3.8 pct in Jan. 1-10 on strong chip demand
South Korea’s exports increased 3.8 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of this month on strong shipments of chips, data showed Monday.
Outbound shipments reached US$16 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared with $15.4 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports gained 2.6 percent on-year to $19 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3 billion.
Exports of semiconductors surged 23.8 percent on-year to $3.18 billion over the cited period.
Shipments of semiconductors accounted for 32 percent of the country’s total exports during the 10-day period, compared with 26 percent a year earlier, the data showed, amid an industry cycle upturn.
Auto exports went up 4.7 percent to $1.36 billion, while those of petroleum products plunged 47 percent to $851 million.
By nation, shipments to China increased 3.4 percent on-year to $3.36 billion, and exports to the United States gained 1.4 percent to $2.67 billion.
Outbound shipments to the European Union shed 2.5 percent to $1.62 billion.