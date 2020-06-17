Ex-USFK commander says he would increase military pressure on N. Korea

Brooks noted, however, that increased military pressure on North Korea must go hand in hand with efforts to engage the regime.

“We would be seeking ways to increase pressure with the military instrument, while at the same time not foreclosing the necessary engagement that North Korea seems to have closed the door on, but really hasn’t yet,” he said during a virtual seminar hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, explaining the actions he would take as current commander of USFK.