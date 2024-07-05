‘Escape’ ends box-office dominance of ‘Inside Out 2′

The South Korean film “Escape” debuted at No. 1 on the local box office chart, halting the reign of Disney’s animation “Inside Out 2,” data showed Thursday.

The action drama, released the previous day, drew over 112,000 moviegoers on its opening day, accounting for 33.2 percent of the country’s total box office revenue for the day, according to the Korea Box Office Information System.

“Escape,” starring Lee Je-hoon and Koo Kyo-hwan, portrays a North Korean soldier dreaming of defecting from his country and an officer from the North’s state spy agency who pursues him.

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2″ had held the top spot since its release on June 12. But it was pushed to second place with approximately 105,000 moviegoers. Its cumulative admissions have surpassed 5.91 million.