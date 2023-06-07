DP leader says he takes responsibility for controversial appointment of innovation committee chief

Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday he will take full responsibility over the short-lived appointment of the party’s innovation committee chief.

On Monday, Lee Rae-kyung, a long-time civic leader, was appointed to head the innovation committee, but he resigned just nine hours later after criticism arose of his past remarks, such as claims that North Korea’s 2010 sinking of the South Korean naval ship Cheonan was fabricated.

Some even from within the DP criticized the appointment, saying the party’s vetting system failed. Some DP lawmakers also urged party leader Lee to take responsibility.

“Taking unlimited responsibility for the outcome is what the party chief is supposed to do,” Lee told reporters. “The party leader should always take responsibility for what happened in the party.”

But Lee stopped short of saying how he will take responsibility, including whether he has any plans to issue an official apology.