Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator

Jeong Eun-bo, South Korea’s top negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States, speaks to the press at Dulles International Airport, just outside Washington, on Dec. 5, 2019. (Yonhap)

The U.S. has reportedly demanded a fivefold increase in Seoul’s financial contributions to US$5 billion next year to cover expenditures related to the allies’ combined military exercises and support for the USFK troops’ families.