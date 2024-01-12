Comedian Jee Seok-jin resumes shooting for ‘Running Man’

Comedian Jee Seok-jin rejoined filming for the popular TV variety show “Running Man” on Monday, a month after taking a break to focus on his health, the show’s broadcaster said.

SBS said the latest episode filmed will be aired Jan. 28.

The 57-year-old, who has been a popular fixture on the show since July 2010, took a temporary break last month after undergoing a health checkup that called for additional care.