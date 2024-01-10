- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
(CES) Hyundai Motor unveils prototype of new air taxi at CES 2024
Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled the prototype of its new air taxi model at the global technology show CES 2024, company officials said Wednesday, as it steps up efforts to make inroads into the global electric flying taxi market.
Supernal, a U.S.-based air taxi unit of Hyundai, showcased the product concept of the S-A2, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), at the trade show in Las Vegas.
The S-A2, built on the company’s previous S-A1 vision concept, brings together Supernal’s innovative aerospace engineering and Hyundai Motor Group’s automotive aesthetic design to create a new mode of transportation to transport people in urban areas.
Supernal said it will work to achieve commercial aviation safety levels and enable affordable manufacturing of its vehicles as it prepares to enter the market in 2028.
The S-A2 is a V-tail aircraft designed to cruise 120 miles per hour at a 1,500-foot altitude to meet typical city transportation needs.
Hyundai said it features distributed electric propulsion architecture and has eight all-tilting rotors that power the vehicle through both the vertical-lift and horizontal-cruise phases of flight with unique efficiency.
Supernal’s engineering teams partnered with Hyundai Motor Group’s automotive designers on S-A2′s aesthetics to blend design with functionality.
“From the beginning, Supernal has been on a mission to create the right product and the right market at the right time,” said Shin Jai-won, head of the group’s advanced air mobility and CEO of Supernal.
Shin added that the unveiling of the S-A2 demonstrates the group’s “unwavering commitment to deliver on that mission with a safe, efficient vehicle design that provides a clear path to market entry.”