Car ferry resumes operation on Incheon-Jeju route for 1st time in more than 7 years
A car ferry set sail from South Korea’s western port of Incheon to the country’s southern resort island of Jeju on Friday in the resumption of the route in more than seven years following the deadly sinking of the Sewol ferry.
The 27,000-ton Beyond Trust was to arrive at Jeju port around 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The route had been closed since April 2014, when the 6,800-ton Sewol ferry sank off the country’s southwestern coast, killing 304 people, mostly high school students on a school excursion to Jeju.
The Beyond Trust, built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., is 170 meters long, 26 meters wide and 28 meters high and can sail at a speed of up to 43 kilometers per hour, carrying 850 passengers, 487 cars and 65 containers, according to the shipyard.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is a subsidiary of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of global shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.