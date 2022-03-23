Captain Sonny grateful for S. Korea teammates for not letting up after early World Cup qualification

When Son Heung-min joined the South Korean men’s national football team on Tuesday for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, it wasn’t apparent to him that the country had long clinched a spot in the big tournament, and that for all intents and purposes, the team had little left to play for.

Instead, what Son saw in his teammates was a great deal of hunger and determination, as if they hadn’t accomplished anything yet.

Son Heung-min of the South Korean men's national football team speaks at a press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on March 23, 2022, on the eve of a World Cup qualifying match against Iran, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association.

“Our objective all along had been to qualify for the World Cup and we have taken care of that business. But the mood within the team is that we are not satisfied yet,” Son said in an online press conference Wednesday, the eve of South Korea’s Group A match against Iran in the final Asian World Cup qualifying round. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. South Korea will next face the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Tuesday.