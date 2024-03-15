Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BTS’ V unleashes new solo song ‘FRI(END)S’

BTS’ V unleashes new solo song ‘FRI(END)S’

March 15, 2024
K-pop supergroup BTS’ V released his new digital solo single, “FRI(END)S,” on Friday.

The pop soul song is the artist’s first solo project since “Layover,” his debut solo album released in September.

Written entirely in English, “FRI(END)S” is a sweet love song depicting one’s confession of love to a friend, according to the group’s agency, BigHit Music.

BTS member V is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
“I prepared this song with the thought that I wanted to record it while looking for songs to share with our fans,” the singer said in a press release distributed by the group. “It’s a charming song, so I believe ARMY will like it too. Please enjoy it,” he added, using the name of the K-pop septet’s fandom.

V had prepared the release before beginning his mandatory military service in December, according to the agency.

Simultaneously unveiled with the song was its music video, where V played the protagonist in two contrasting situations -— one depicting him single and the other as a couple.