BTS’ V unleashes new solo song ‘FRI(END)S’

The pop soul song is the artist’s first solo project since “Layover,” his debut solo album released in September.

Written entirely in English, “FRI(END)S” is a sweet love song depicting one’s confession of love to a friend, according to the group’s agency, BigHit Music.

BTS member V is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“I prepared this song with the thought that I wanted to record it while looking for songs to share with our fans,” the singer said in a press release distributed by the group. “It’s a charming song, so I believe ARMY will like it too. Please enjoy it,” he added, using the name of the K-pop septet’s fandom.

V had prepared the release before beginning his mandatory military service in December, according to the agency.

Simultaneously unveiled with the song was its music video, where V played the protagonist in two contrasting situations -— one depicting him single and the other as a couple.