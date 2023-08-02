BTS’ V to be last member to debut as soloist

V will become the last member of the globally popular K-pop septet BTS to debut as a solo artist, his agency said Wednesday.

“V is stepping up work to make his first solo album,” BigHit Music said in a release.

It said Min Hee-jin, CEO of ADOR, also a label under Hybe, will orchestrate the album’s production ranging from music and choreography to design and promotion.

Min’s label is behind the success of the rookie girl group NewJeans.

Further details of the album, including its release date, will be announced later, according to the agency.

“I received the offer (to produce V’s solo album) at the end of last year,” Min was quoted as saying in the release. “I hesitated at first because of my tight schedule, but I found his attitude, passion, and vocal tones that I didn’t know well before interesting.”

She asked K-pop fans to pay attention to the music, saying the album will consist of music that both reflects the artist’s personal taste and what she wants to present.

“We focused on the kind of music that we want to do and can do well, rather than pursuing familiar styles.”

V also shared his thoughts on the upcoming solo album.

“I’m nervous but happy … This album is full of my own taste. There will be a lot to see,” he said in the release.

“I think ARMY will be happy with this album. I hope you will look forward to it,” he added, referring to the name of the group’s global fandom.

“You will be able to see a new side of me as a solo artist. It will be different from BTS’ V.”

V has showcased his husky yet soft vocals through his individual songs such as “Stigma” and “Inner Child.”