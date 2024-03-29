BTS’ Suga begins boot camp training as social service agent

Suga of the K-pop sensation BTS began receiving basic military training at a boot camp in a central region Thursday as part of his ongoing alternative service, according to the group’s agency.

The rapper, whose original Korean name is Min Yoon-gi, has been serving as a social service agent since September, an alternative form of military service in South Korea.

Suga entered the Army training camp in Nonsan, located 152 kilometers south of Seoul, BigHit Music said, adding that the move is in accordance with the conscription system mandating all social service agents to undergo three weeks of basic training in the middle of their service.

Upon completion of the training, Suga will resume his responsibilities as a social service agent. His discharge is scheduled for June 2025.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men must undergo mandatory military service for at least 18 months.