- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ RM to release 2nd solo album capturing his conflicting emotions
RM of K-pop supergroup BTS will drop his second individual album Friday, the group’s agency said.
The album, titled “Right Place, Wrong Person,” is set to hit various music services at 1 p.m. (Korean time), BigHit Music said.
It marks the first release from the BTS leader since “Indigo,” his first official solo album, in December 2022.
The new album captures moments when the rapper feels like a “stranger who does not fit in certain places,” according to the agency.
Including the main track, “Lost!” the album has a total of 11 tracks, with “Right People, Wrong Place,” “Nuts,” “Out of Love,” “Domodachi,” “?” and “Come Back to Me” among the b-side tracks. RM wrote all the tracks.
“This album started with Kim Nam-joon questioning what his life might have been like had he chosen a different path,” the agency said. “This derived many emotions and questions, and RM then began working on the album with the belief that it would resonate with many people if he honestly sings about them.”
In “Come Back to Me,” which was unveiled May 10 ahead of the album’s release, the BTS leader explored his conflicting emotions of wanting to try new things while simultaneously desiring to settle for the current reality.
He delved deeper into the subject in “Lost!” by exploring how people become lost, unable to find the right answers due to their conflicting emotions.
Still, the song conveys a hopeful message that “even though we may be lost, being with the friends we have now might be OK,” according to the agency. Kim Han-joo of the local band Silica Gel helped compose the song.
BigHit highlighted the album will showcase RM’s unique artistic colors, distinct from BTS’ group albums, focusing on his true identity as a solo artist.
Silica Gel’s Kim, American jazz duo Domi & JD Beck, Oh Hyuk of the local band Hyukoh and Kuo of the five-member Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster participated in the song’s production. British rapper Little Simz and American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney participated as featured artists.
RM is also scheduled to release the music videos and live performance videos for some of the album’s tracks Tuesday, Thursday-Friday and June 10.
Although currently serving in the South Korean Army, RM managed to film music videos for nearly half of the album’s tracks before his enlistment in December, according to BigHit. He will be discharged in June 2025.