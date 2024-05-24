BTS’ RM to release 2nd solo album capturing his conflicting emotions

RM of K-pop supergroup BTS will drop his second individual album Friday, the group’s agency said.

The album, titled “Right Place, Wrong Person,” is set to hit various music services at 1 p.m. (Korean time), BigHit Music said.

It marks the first release from the BTS leader since “Indigo,” his first official solo album, in December 2022.

The new album captures moments when the rapper feels like a “stranger who does not fit in certain places,” according to the agency.

BTS leader RM is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Including the main track, “Lost!” the album has a total of 11 tracks, with “Right People, Wrong Place,” “Nuts,” “Out of Love,” “Domodachi,” “?” and “Come Back to Me” among the b-side tracks. RM wrote all the tracks.

“This album started with Kim Nam-joon questioning what his life might have been like had he chosen a different path,” the agency said. “This derived many emotions and questions, and RM then began working on the album with the belief that it would resonate with many people if he honestly sings about them.”

In “Come Back to Me,” which was unveiled May 10 ahead of the album’s release, the BTS leader explored his conflicting emotions of wanting to try new things while simultaneously desiring to settle for the current reality.

He delved deeper into the subject in “Lost!” by exploring how people become lost, unable to find the right answers due to their conflicting emotions.

Still, the song conveys a hopeful message that “even though we may be lost, being with the friends we have now might be OK,” according to the agency. Kim Han-joo of the local band Silica Gel helped compose the song.

BTS leader RM is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BigHit highlighted the album will showcase RM’s unique artistic colors, distinct from BTS’ group albums, focusing on his true identity as a solo artist.

Silica Gel’s Kim, American jazz duo Domi & JD Beck, Oh Hyuk of the local band Hyukoh and Kuo of the five-member Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster participated in the song’s production. British rapper Little Simz and American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney participated as featured artists.

RM is also scheduled to release the music videos and live performance videos for some of the album’s tracks Tuesday, Thursday-Friday and June 10.

Although currently serving in the South Korean Army, RM managed to film music videos for nearly half of the album’s tracks before his enlistment in December, according to BigHit. He will be discharged in June 2025.