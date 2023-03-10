Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ RM is featured artist on new song from Se So Neon leader
March 10, 2023
K-pop superstar RM participated in “Smoke Sprite,” a new solo single from indie rock duo Se So Neon’s leader So!YoOn!, as the featured artist, the band’s agency said Thursday.
Magic Strawberry Sound also unveiled a teaser image for the song’s music video in which RM, leader of the K-pop septet BTS, and So!YoON! stand back-to-back.
“Smoke Sprite” is the main track of her second individual full-length album, “Episode 1: Love,” set to drop Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The rapper also took part in composing the song and writing its lyrics with So!YoON!.