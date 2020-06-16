- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS producer Bang Si-hyuk makes Billboard’s ’2020 Indie Power Players’ list
Bang Si-hyuk, head of BTS’ management agency Big Hit Entertainment, was chosen by American music publication Billboard as one of the top leaders in the global independent record industry in 2020.
Bang, 47, was included on Billboard’s “2020 Indie Power Players” list published on Monday (local time), compiled by staff at the U.S. music trade publication.
“Multi-platinum albums, a global stadium tour, an army of fans — BTS has achieved it all with Bang’s independent Big Hit Entertainment,” Billboard evaluated.
Billboard also underscored the unprecedented feat achieved by Bang and the K-pop septet.
“The K-pop super group’s ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ debuted atop the Billboard 200 in March, two months after BTS performed — in Korean — at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards,” it said.
Bang was also quoted as saying, “We achieved such growth without relying on preexisting systems. Solely focusing on content and fans and our vision — this is the ‘independence’ and driving force of Big Hit.”
Other executives from the total 75 record labels mentioned included Patrick Amory, president of Matador Records; Scott Borchetta at Big Machine Label Group; Frabian Eli Carrión at Real Hasta La Muerte; and Alisa Coleman, COO of ABKCO Music & Records.
Founded by Bang, nicknamed Hitman, in 2005, Big Hit has grown into a global entertainment powerhouse thanks to the massive success of boy band BTS.
The company’s operating profit for the fiscal year 2019 reached 98.7 billion won (US$80.5 million), bigger than the combined operating profit of the top three K-pop agencies — SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment.
The company plans to go public on South Korea’s stock exchange within the year.
This file photo shows Bang Si-hyuk, CEO and executive producer at Big Hit Entertainment, the label-management company of K-pop sensation BTS. The photo was provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)