BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ MV tops 600 mln YouTube views
The music video for K-pop giant BTS’ 2021 hit song “Permission to Dance” has surpassed 600 million views on YouTube.
The video hit the milestone at 4:21 a.m. Monday, bringing to 12 the number of the band’s music videos seen more than 600 million times, according to BigHit Music.
Including them, 39 music videos from the group have garnered more than 100 million views.
“Permission to Dance” is an all-English song from “Butter,” the group’s single released on July 9, 2021.
The dance-pop song delivers a message for everyone who has hit the wall of reality and had a tiring day that they can dance as much as they like without permission.
The tune shot to the top of the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main songs chart immediately after its release.