BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for ‘Global Citizen Live’

K-pop sensation BTS kicked off an international music festival Sunday with a performance of its hit song “Permission to Dance” from an iconic gate in Seoul.

The septet opened “Global Citizen Live,” a 24-hour concert featuring dozens of top artists from around the world, with a prerecorded performance filmed at night outside Sungnye Gate, South Korea’s No. 1 national treasure.

“Welcome to Seoul, Korea!” the band said in unison before starting the show.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS posing in front of Sungnye Gate in Seoul for "Global Citizen Live."

The seven members, dressed in matching tones of orange, blue and white, danced and sang on a stage set up outside the gate as colorful light beams illuminated the stone wall behind them and flashed in time with the music.