BTS members send season’s greetings to fans
Each member of K-pop superband BTS posted their handwritten season’s greetings messages to fans on social media Monday, the eve of the Lunar New Year.
“My sincerity and love to you has never rusted,” wrote rapper RM, the leader of the seven-piece act, in his handwritten card posted on BTS’ fan community platform Weverse.
“I cannot predict how the year 2022 will be to BTS and our fans Army, I solemnly vow to do my best as I always do,” he said. Army refers to BTS’ global fandom.
Jin said he will fully support his fans, who have started composing their annual wish lists, saying, “I’ll root for you every year until the day you accomplish them all.”
“In 2022, I hope we can meet more often, and every Army who reads this message will fulfill all your goals and wishes,” rapper Suga said.
This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
J-Hope said he believes that everything will go well in 2002, while V said “Happy New Year” to Army across the world.
Jimin said it is too early to say everything is OK but he will wait for the day when he can meet fans. “Thank you for waiting for us always at the same place,” he added.
“I hope BTS will give positive energy to everyone of you in the new year,” Jungkook said.
The septet has been taking a long vacation to spend the holiday season with their families since performing in large-scale live concerts in Los Angeles late last year.
The group is expected to return to work around March for its scheduled in-person concert in Seoul.ㅍ