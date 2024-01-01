Don't Miss
BTS member V’s duet with UMI tops iTunes charts in 89 countries
January 1, 2024
A duet by BTS member V and U.S. singer UMI topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 89 countries around the world, a day after its release, his agency said Sunday.
The song “wherever u r” ranked at No. 1 on the charts in the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and dozens of other countries as of 10 a.m., according to BigHit Music.
Written by UMI and featuring V on vocals, the song was released on the day of the BTS member’s birthday.
V is currently serving his mandatory military service after enlisting in the Army on Dec. 11. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months.