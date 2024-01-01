BTS member V’s duet with UMI tops iTunes charts in 89 countries

Geum Yi
January 1, 2024

A duet by BTS member V and U.S. singer UMI topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 89 countries around the world, a day after its release, his agency said Sunday.

The song “wherever u r” ranked at No. 1 on the charts in the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and dozens of other countries as of 10 a.m., according to BigHit Music.

Written by UMI and featuring V on vocals, the song was released on the day of the BTS member’s birthday.

V is currently serving his mandatory military service after enlisting in the Army on Dec. 11. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months.

This image, provided by BTS' agency BigHit Music on Dec. 31, 2023, shows member V (top L, bottom R) and U.S. singer UMI. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
