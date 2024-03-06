BTS member Suga’s new concert film to open in theaters in April

Suga, a member of K-pop megastar BTS, will bring the energy of his latest world tour to the big screen next month with the release of a film capturing the tour’s finale gig in Seoul.

BigHit Music announced Wednesday that the film, “Suga | Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ the Movie,” will hit CGV chain theaters in South Korea and various cinemas worldwide on April 10.

However, the specific countries where it will be shown have not yet been determined.

This image provided by BigHit Music shows a poster for the upcoming film capturing the three-day encore concert held in Seoul in August of his “D-Day” world tour. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Suga’s “D-Day” tour visited 10 cities around the world from April to June 2023, drawing a total of 290,000 fans. Following the tour, he held a three-day encore concert in Seoul, connecting with an additional 38,000 fans.

The film captures the electrifying atmosphere of the encore concert, according to the agency.

It added that the movie, in particular, will be screened in IMAX theaters for the first time for a BTS concert film, offering fans an immersive experience with the concert’s powerful visuals and sound.

Viewers can anticipate Suga’s solo performances as well as duets with his bandmates, such as RM, Jimin and Jungkook.