BTS’ Jungkook wins 2 MTV EMAs
November 6, 2023
BTS’ Jungkook received two awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the awards’ organizer has said.
Jungkook won in the Best K-pop category and clinched the Best Song for his chart-topping single “Seven,” according to the announcements published on the MTV EMAs’ official website.
K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, was selected as the Best Push Act (Best Breakthrough Artist).
The 2023 MTV EMAs, originally set for this past Sunday in Paris, were canceled amid the on-going conflict in Israel and Gaza.