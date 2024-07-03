BTS’ Jin to take part in carrying Olympic torch in France

Jin of K-pop supergroup BTS will participate as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics, sources in the music industry said Tuesday.

The vocalist will travel to France in the near future to take part in the torch relay, the sources said. The exact location and schedule for his participation have not been disclosed.

While the reason for the singer’s involvement in the torch relay was not revealed, it likely stems from BTS’ global popularity and the group’s decadelong message of “love yourself.”

BTS’Jin performs a song during a meet-and-greet session for fans in Seoul on June 13, 2024, in this file photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jin, 31, completed his mandatory military service last month, becoming the first BTS member to do so.

He is reportedly preparing to make an appearance on a TV variety show on the MBC channel in the second half of this year, marking his first official comeback into the entertainment industry since his enlistment in December 2022.

In addition to his variety show appearance, he is also gearing up to release a new single in the second half.

In a recent message to fans on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse, Jin expressed his excitement to be back in action.

“I’m working on recording music and filming variety shows,” he wrote. “I’m trying to focus on my main job while showing my face as much as possible. The results will be out in a few months, so please wait a little longer.”

He, however, ruled out any plans to venture into acting for the time being. “I don’t have any plans to act. Sorry about that,” he wrote.

Having majored in acting at university, Jin previously expressed interest in pursuing the job as part of his individual activities.