BTS’ Jin reaches 9th on Spotify’s global chart with ‘I’ll Be There’

“I’ll Be There,” the latest single from BTS member Jin, has debuted at No. 9 on Spotify’s latest Daily Top Song Global chart, becoming his highest charting song as a solo artist to date.

Released Friday, the song garnered over 4.69 million streams that day, according to the chart unveiled the following day.

This achievement surpassed Jin’s previous solo record of No. 17 with “The Astronaut.”

“I’ll Be There” has also topped iTunes top songs charts of 70 countries and regions around the world, including Japan, Brazil and Australia, since its release.

It also performed well in major markets like the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.

“I’ll Be There” is a prerelease track for Jin’s upcoming first solo album, “Happy,” set for release Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.

The song is designed to uplift listeners who may feel weary and alone, reflecting Jin’s genuine desire to empower them through his music, according to his agency, BigHit Music.