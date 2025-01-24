BTS’ Jimin scores 4 nominations for 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

K-pop artists, including BTS’ Jimin, and BLACKPINK’s Rose and Lisa, were nominated for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, one of the American music industry’s awards shows.

According to the full list of nominees for this year’s event announced on the homepage of the annual music awards Thursday, Jimin received nods in four categories, including K-pop Artist of the Year.

“Who,” the lead track of his second solo album, earned him a nomination for K-pop Song of the Year and Best Lyrics. Additionally, Disney+ original series “Are You Sure?!” featuring Jimin and Jungkook is competing in the Favorite On Screen category.

Rose and Lisa, both members of girl group BLACKPINK, are going head-to-head in the Best Music Video category, with Rose’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT.,” and Lisa’s “Rockstar” both nominated.

Girl group aespa and boy group Enhypen were nominated in three categories each: K-pop Artist of the Year, K-pop Song of the Year and Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge.

Boy group Ateez and Lisa are also among the nominees for K-pop Artist of the Year.

Other nominations for K-pop Song of the Year are Stray Kids’ “Chk Chk Boom” and ILLIT’s “Magnetic.”

Rookie groups Babymonster, Badvillain, ILLIT, NCT Wish and TWS have been nominated for Best New Artist (K-pop).

Girl group Katseye has joined the race in the Favorite On Screen category with its Netflix series “Pop Star Academy.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by the American online radio broadcaster iHeartRadio, began in 2014. This year’s awards ceremony will be held on March 17 in Los Angeles.