BTS’ J-Hope dazzles Paris charity gala

BTS member J-Hope heated up the night in Paris on Thursday, delivering a show-stopping performance at a charity event hosted by France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron.

The K-pop star opened the Yellow Coin Collection Charity Gala at the La Defense Arena in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, at the personal invitation of Macron.

The event, organized by a hospital foundation chaired by the first lady, aimed to raise funds for hospitalized children and adolescents.

J-Hope’s performance marked his triumphant return to the European stage after completing nearly two years of mandatory military service.

He delivered three electrifying songs: “on the street (solo version)” from his special album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” “More” from his debut solo album “Jack In The Box” and BTS’ chart-topping hit “MIC Drop.”

The 35,000-strong audience transformed the arena into a sea of purple light with BTS’s official lightsticks, known as ARMY Bombs. Fans chanted J-Hope’s name long before he took the stage, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

“I was happy to meet everyone at such a meaningful event,” J-Hope said through his agency, BigHit Music. “I realized once again how amazing it is to be able to give hope and comfort to people through singing and dancing.”

The charity gala, which sold out within 10 minutes of ticket sales opening, also featured performances by other international artists. The event will be broadcast on French public channel France 2 on Tuesday.

J-Hope’s participation at the gala follows his recent appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show in Paris, where he performed alongside Pharrell Williams.